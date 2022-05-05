Statewide: An audit slams the administration's response to a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at a veterans' home

It was the fall of 2020. An outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans' Home resulted in the deaths of 36 residents.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker made changes in leadership at the home and the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs. But a new state audit questions the Illinois Department of Public Health's response when the problem became apparent.

We'll discuss the audit and reaction on this episode.

This week:

* A conversation with Kristen Schultz of Planned Parenthood of Illinois. She says the group is preparing for an influx of abortion seekers if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ takes us to Marseilles for a recent Workers' Memorial Day ceremony.

* Farrah Anderson with the Illinois Student Newsroom has the story of families of children with physical and intellectual disabilities who are having difficulty finding care workers with the special skills they need.

* Sean Crawford speaks with Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel about the new audit of the Pritzker administration response to a COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans' Home. The audit can be read here.

* Maureen McKinney talks with Michael Chavarria, executive director of the HOPE Fair Housing Center. They discuss a bill on the governor's desk that would make it a human rights violation to reject potential renters based on their source of income.

* University of Chicago professor Robert Vargas talks about his research into Chicago carjackings.