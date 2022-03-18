State Week: The campaign season gets rolling

The end of the period where candidates file petitions brings us closer to the final ballot lineup. The primary is set for June and candidates are picking up the pace in efforts to introduce themselves to voters and get their message across. We'll discuss the governor's race.

Also, families of some victims who died from COVID-19 at the Lasalle Veteran's Home are suing.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and Capitol News Illinois' Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki.