New Sacred Heart-Griffin President named

The next president of Sacred Heart-Griffin has experience in the Springfield Catholic school system.

The Member Board (the elected leadership of the Dominican Sisters of Springfield) and the Sacred Heart-Griffin Governing Board of Directors announced Friday that Dr. Bill Moredock has been hired for the job. He will start his new role July 1.

“Dr. Moredock brings many skills, a depth of experience, and his faith-filled leadership to his new role,” said Sister Rebecca Ann Gemma, OP, prioress general of the Dominican Sisters. “His familiarity with the school community and his understanding of Dominican life and charism are a tremendous asset. I trust he will bring fresh vision and new growth to SHG.”

Moredock currently serves as the principal of Little Flower Catholic grade school.

According to a news release, he has been responsible for management and operational oversight, program innovation and development, financial and business affairs, and school-community relations. During Moredock’s six years as principal, Little Flower’s enrollment increased from 180 students to 305.

“Dr. Moredock has been a tireless advocate of Catholic education and will preserve the rich Dominican heritage of Sacred Heart-Griffin,” said Chris McDowell, M.D., SHG’s board president. “The Board of Directors is excited to collaborate with him as we work to make Catholic secondary education more accessible for all students.”

Sr. Katherine O'Connor had previously announced her plan to step down at the end of the current school year. She has served as president for 18 years.

“I am very grateful to the Dominican Sisters for their confidence in selecting me to be the President of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School,” said Moredock.

“I hope to build upon the excellent leadership of Sr. Katherine over the years. I am super excited for the opportunity to work once again with the exceptional faculty and staff of SHG and get to know the students and parents in the SHG community.”

Moredock is a graduate of Griffin High School. He also served as director of student and family services at SHG from 2002-2017. In this role, the school said he oversaw all aspects of guidance counseling, including class placement, college advising, coordination of school-wide testing programs, and academic advising. From 1990-2002, he served as a guidance counselor at SHG.

He received his undergraduate education at The University of Notre Dame. His graduate work was at the University of Dayton and the California School of Professional Psychology in San Diego, where he received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology.

He and his wife, Susan, have two daughters and one son, all graduates of SHG.