The Capital's Community & News Service
How the Downtown Springfield and Mid-Illinois Medical District Master Plan will help improve Springfield explained at the Citizens Club of Springfield

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published November 18, 2024 at 12:09 PM CST
Josh Koonce from the urban planning firm Hoseal Lavigne speaks to the crowd.
Josh Koonce from the urban planning firm Hoseal Lavigne speaks to the crowd.

The Citizens Club of Springfield held its October meeting and presented the draft of the Downtown Springfield and Mid-Illinois Medical District Master Plan. The plan is a collaboration among the City of Springfield, Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, Downtown Springfield, Inc. and the Mid-Illinois Medical District. Josh Koonce from the urban planning firm Hoseal Lavigne spoke to the crowd about what is in the plan and why a master plan is important for future development.

To review the plan visit: https://www.springfield.il.us/Docs/PublicNotice/SpringfieldMasterPlan101824.pdf
