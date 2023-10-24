Stremsterfer presses forward with the next steps in the Next 10 project
John Stremsterfer, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln shares the continued execution and growth of the Next 10 project along with events Nov. 6-7.
- Nov. 6, 4:30 p.m. - A Commitment to Local News, Press Forward Springfield - UIS Student Union - Free admission
- Nov. 7, 8 a.m. - Participating in the Next Technology Revolution - Memorial Learning Center - Free admission
- Nov. 7 , 6:30 p.m. - The Next 10 PechaKucha - Ace Sign Company Museum - $10 admission