Stremsterfer presses forward with the next steps in the Next 10 project

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published October 24, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT
Randy Eccles
John Stremsterfer

John Stremsterfer, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln shares the continued execution and growth of the Next 10 project along with events Nov. 6-7.

  • Nov. 6, 4:30 p.m. - A Commitment to Local News, Press Forward Springfield - UIS Student Union - Free admission
  • Nov. 7, 8 a.m. - Participating in the Next Technology Revolution - Memorial Learning Center - Free admission
  • Nov. 7 , 6:30 p.m. - The Next 10 PechaKucha - Ace Sign Company Museum - $10 admission
Tags
Economy & Business Next 10Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln (CFLL)University of Illinois Springfield (UIS)
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
