Reports of injuries after explosion at ADM East Plant

ADM in Decatur confirms that there are multiple injuries after an explosion at its East Plant on Sunday night.

According to WAND News in Decatur and CNN, at least eight people were injured.

ADM issued this statement to the media, Sunday at 8:30 p.m.:

Tonight at approximately 7:11 p.m., there was an explosion at the East Plant within ADM’s processing complex in Decatur. ADM immediately contacted the Decatur Fire Department, which remains on the scene. Several employees were injured and transported to the local hospital for treatment. Our thoughts are with our colleagues. We do not have a confirmed cause at this time.

WAND reports seeing first responders driving towards the ADM complex around 7:30 p.m. Neighbors reported to WAND News they felt their homes shake.

While ADM was evacuated, the Decatur Fire Department says there’s been no evacuation order for homes.

This is the third major fire and explosion at ADM in 2023.

According to WAND News, in August, two firefighters were injured while fighting a fire at the East Plant. Both were hospitalized. In April, an explosion in ADM’s West Plant injured three workers.

Via X (the social media site formerly known as Twitter), 13th Congressional District Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D) and 15th Congressional District Rep. Mary Miller (R) said they are both monitoring the situation at the plant.

ADM or Archer Daniels Midland is one of America’s largest agricultural companies.

(Report from Illinois Public Media)