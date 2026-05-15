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Abe's Army gears up to train for run during the state fair

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published May 15, 2026 at 8:14 AM CDT
Springfield Road Runners Club

Craig had the chance to speak with Kenzie Anderson and Amanda Glass, co-leaders of Abe's Army about the upcoming training program. Abe's Army helps individuals prepare for Abe's Amble, a 5K or 10K run that will occur August 23 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Kenzie and Amanda discuss how they became involved in the Springfield Road Runners Club, which put on Abe's Army, and what people can expect when they sign up for the program.

More information: https://www.srrc.net/abesarmy
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland