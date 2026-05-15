Abe's Army gears up to train for run during the state fair

Craig had the chance to speak with Kenzie Anderson and Amanda Glass, co-leaders of Abe's Army about the upcoming training program. Abe's Army helps individuals prepare for Abe's Amble, a 5K or 10K run that will occur August 23 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Kenzie and Amanda discuss how they became involved in the Springfield Road Runners Club, which put on Abe's Army, and what people can expect when they sign up for the program.

More information: https://www.srrc.net/abesarmy