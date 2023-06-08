What's happening to local news? | Community Voices

A Citizen's Club of Springfield discussion on how local news media is changing.

Many Springfield residents bemoan what they see as a decline in local news coverage by traditional media sources and fear it reflects national trends. How does the current local news coverage in the Springfield area compare to coverage 5 to 10 years ago? What factors have contributed to these changes? What is the impact of those changes on civic engagement and the traditional role of the media as a watchdog over government? What can we as readers, listeners and viewers do to help? A panel of news professionals will tell us about their experiences and shed light on the massive changes in the way information is being sought and delivered.

Panelists:



Representatives of the State Journal-Register and WICS-TV Newschannel 20 were invited to participate.