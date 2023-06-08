© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices

What's happening to local news? | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published June 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
panelists on stage
Lee Milner
/
Citizens Club of Springfield
Jason Piscia, Fletcher Farrar, Randy Ecles

A Citizen's Club of Springfield discussion on how local news media is changing.

Many Springfield residents bemoan what they see as a decline in local news coverage by traditional media sources and fear it reflects national trends. How does the current local news coverage in the Springfield area compare to coverage 5 to 10 years ago? What factors have contributed to these changes? What is the impact of those changes on civic engagement and the traditional role of the media as a watchdog over government? What can we as readers, listeners and viewers do to help? A panel of news professionals will tell us about their experiences and shed light on the massive changes in the way information is being sought and delivered.

Panelists:

Representatives of the State Journal-Register and WICS-TV Newschannel 20 were invited to participate.

Tags
Community Voices Citizens Club of SpringfieldUIS Public Affairs Reporting program (PAR)Illinois TimesSpringfield Business JournalLocal News
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories