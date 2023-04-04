Heather Massie to perform in one-woman play 'HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr' | Community Voices

Heather Massie is a New York- based actress who wrote the one-woman play "HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr." Massie will perform in the play on the Millikin University campus on April 21. She spoke to Community Voices about Hedy Lamarr and the importance of featuring women in science in her work.

For more information about the April 21 performance:

https://millikin.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1479&r=01b3fbad4e7f4902be0605b38f437046

For more information about Heather Massie:

https://www.HeatherMassie.com

