© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices

Heather Massie to perform in one-woman play 'HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr' | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published April 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT
HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr
Photo courtesy of Heather Massie
/
"HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr" will play at the Albert Taylor Theatre in Shilling Hall on Millikin's campus on April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Heather Massie is a New York- based actress who wrote the one-woman play "HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr." Massie will perform in the play on the Millikin University campus on April 21. She spoke to Community Voices about Hedy Lamarr and the importance of featuring women in science in her work.

For more information about the April 21 performance:
https://millikin.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1479&r=01b3fbad4e7f4902be0605b38f437046

For more information about Heather Massie:
https://www.HeatherMassie.com

Tags
Community Voices Millikin UniversitytheatreScience
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories