Community Voices

Sangamon Valley Collection history experts help locals and filmmakers uncover the past | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT
Curtis Mann and Stephanie Martin.
Beatrice Bonner
/
Curtis Mann and Stephanie Martin join Vanessa Ferguson in the studio for Community Voices.

Curtis Mann is the City Historian and runs the Sangamon Valley Collection at the Lincoln Library. Stephanie Martin is a librarian at the Sangamon Valley Collection. The spoke to Community Voices about their experience helping locals explore their ancestry and providing documents for film and TV. They also shared their upcoming projects and how the Lincoln Library supports the community with its various offerings.

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
