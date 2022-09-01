Springfield's Marke Freeman keeps the pro after basketball career | Community Voices
Springfield Lanphier High School graduate and Northern Illinois University alumna Marke Freeman completed her basketball career at the professional level and now leads the Max-OUT Foundation as founder and president along with continuing her association with sports as a broadcaster. Learn more at markefreemanmedia. She is also the director of PGC Basketball and an author.
Marke shared her insights into leadership and success with Community Voices.