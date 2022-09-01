© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices

Springfield's Marke Freeman keeps the pro after basketball career | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published August 31, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Freeman coaching
pgcbasketball.com
Marke Freeman

Springfield Lanphier High School graduate and Northern Illinois University alumna Marke Freeman completed her basketball career at the professional level and now leads the Max-OUT Foundation as founder and president along with continuing her association with sports as a broadcaster. Learn more at markefreemanmedia. She is also the director of PGC Basketball and an author.

Marke shared her insights into leadership and success with Community Voices.

Randy Eccles, Marke Freeman in front of NPR Illinois logo sign
Randy Eccles
/
NPR Illinois
Randy Eccles, Marke Freeman

Tags

Community Voices Marke FreemanSpringfield Lanphier High SchoolNorthern Illinois University (NIU)women's basketballbasketball
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories