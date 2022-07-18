© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Architect David L. Finnigan describes the Illinois State Capitol's design and history as a social center in his book 'Thousand-Year Statehouse: The Art and Architecture of the Illinois State Capitol' | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published July 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT
David Finnigan
Photo provided by David Finnigan
/
David Finnigan is the author of “Thousand-Year Statehouse: The Art and Architecture of the Illinois State Capitol"

David L. Finnigan is an architect at Graham and Hyde Architects and the author of the book “Thousand-Year Statehouse: The Art and Architecture of the Illinois State Capitol.” He spoke to Community Voices about writing the book and the surprises he uncovered in his research of the capitol building.

