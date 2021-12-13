Trauma, students and schools | Community Voices
With increased noise on social media, threats of violence at school, and recent incidents of violence, including the stabbing death of a local teen, NPR Illinois is teaming up with the Springfield Public Schools and other community leaders to discuss Trauma, Students, and Schools.
We explore what happens when there’s a threat, what steps are taken when something happens, and most importantly what steps can be taken to help our kids through any trauma and what can be done to prevent violence.
Originally aired December 15, 2021.
Panelists:
- Erica Austin, board member, District 186 Board of Education
- Jennifer Gill, superintendent, Springfield Public Schools
- Teresa Haley, president, Springfield NAACP
- Terrance Jordan, director of school leadership and family and community engagement, Springfield Public Schools
- Diana Knaebe, system administrator for behavioral health, Memorial Health
- Gail Kolbeck, BBSS support leader and coordinator, Springfield resiliency initiative, Springfield Public Schools
- Buffy Lael-Wolf, board member, District 186 Board of Education
- Amber Olsen, regional director of clinical operations, Memorial Behavioral Health
- Sara Teeter, lead school social worker, Springfield Public Schools
- Kenny Winslow, police chief, City of Springfield
Moderator:
- Michelle Eccles, Morning Edition anchor, NPR Illinois
Resources:Safe2HelpIL - 844-4-SAFEIL (844-472-3345) HELP@Safe2HelpIL.com