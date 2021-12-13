© 2022 NPR Illinois
Trauma, students and schools | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
headshots of panelists

With increased noise on social media, threats of violence at school, and recent incidents of violence, including the stabbing death of a local teen, NPR Illinois is teaming up with the Springfield Public Schools and other community leaders to discuss Trauma, Students, and Schools.

We explore what happens when there’s a threat, what steps are taken when something happens, and most importantly what steps can be taken to help our kids through any trauma and what can be done to prevent violence.

Originally aired December 15, 2021.

Panelists:

Moderator:

Resources:Safe2HelpIL - 844-4-SAFEIL (844-472-3345) HELP@Safe2HelpIL.com

