UIS discussion sheds light on what's happening in Ukraine and why | Community Voices
The University of Illinois Springfield hosted a webinar panel discussion with faculty experts examining the causes and repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine titled “Understanding What's Happening and Why.” The webinar featured UIS faculty experts Sibel Oktay, associate professor of political science and global studies, and Heather Bailey, professor of history. The guest speaker was Nik Ford, instructor of political science and international studies at the University of Tampa.