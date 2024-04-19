Lise Davidsen: Tiny Desk Concert

I knew we were in for something spectacular when the Norwegian sopranoLise Davidsen came to our Tiny Desk — especially when she could be heard, loud and clear, from far down the hall, warming up in our green room. Once she got to the Desk itself, to rehearse with pianist andMetropolitan Opera assistant conductor Bryan Wagorn, the sublime amplitude of her extraordinary voice rendered the space even tinier.

Davidsen's voice, which is incongruously gigantic and intimate, has beencalled "one-in-a-million." I was completely sold on the hype after only a few seconds of singing. A couple of us reached for tissues to wipe away tears of disbelief. The voice gleams like pure polished silver, powerful enough to surge past massive orchestras and yet capable of paring down to a single silvery strand of tone, perfectly supported to reach the rafters.

It's all the more remarkable since Davidsen was already in her 20s before she saw an opera for the first time. Her warp-speed rise has taken her from a small town in Norway, where she played handball and strummed her guitar, to starring roles at the world's finest stages.

She begins her set with Desdemona's quiet supplication fromVerdi's Otello. It's a prayer for the troubles of the world today, she explains. A moody song of unrequited love by her compatriotEdvard Grieg follows. And, saving the money notes for last, Davidsen closes with a rambunctious czardas from Die Csárdásfürstin. Notice the subtlety of phrasing when she extends the word "Heimatland" beautifully in the opening verse. She caps the aria with an electrifying high C. The audience, appropriately, goes nuts.

With a little luck and scrupulous care for her voice, Davidsen, only 37, is poised for a career we will be talking about for decades to come.

SET LIST

Giuseppe Verdi: "Ave Maria" from Otello

Edvard Grieg: "Zur Rosenzeit," Op. 48, No. 5

Emmerich Kálmán: "Heia, in den Bergen" from Die Csárdásfürstin



MUSICIANS

Lise Davidsen: soprano

Bryan Wagorn: piano



