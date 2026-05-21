© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!

Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

The news department is seeking part-time fill-in anchor/reporters who are available either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI) presents: Russian and Chinese Influence in the Caribbean, a conversation with Ambassador Linda Swartz - May 7

World Affairs Council of Central Illinois logo

World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI) presents: Russian and Chinese Influence in the Caribbean, a conversation with Ambassador Linda Swartz - May 7

Join us for a fascinating evening focussed on the Eastern Caribbean, a vibrant and diverse region grappling with a unique set of challenges. Ambassador Linda Taglialatela will discuss her experience as she served as the U. S. Ambassador to seven Caribbean nations (Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominca, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) from 2016 to 2023. She will discuss Russian and Chinese influence in the region, the impact of climate change, economic uncertainties after the pandemic and counter-narcotics efforts. The Ambassador will share her insights on efforts to address security challenges and to improve disaster preparedness. Chef will prepare a delicious buffet of Caribbean cuisine.

Illini Country Club
Meal is $45 for Members, $55 for Non-members, lecture is free
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI)
NA
worldaffairsillinois@gmail.com
www.mywacci.org
Illini Country Club
1601 Illini Rd
Springfield, Illinois 62704
217-546-4614
zlewis@illinicc.net
https://illinicc.net/