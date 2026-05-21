World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI) presents: Russian and Chinese Influence in the Caribbean, a conversation with Ambassador Linda Swartz - May 7

Join us for a fascinating evening focussed on the Eastern Caribbean, a vibrant and diverse region grappling with a unique set of challenges. Ambassador Linda Taglialatela will discuss her experience as she served as the U. S. Ambassador to seven Caribbean nations (Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominca, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) from 2016 to 2023. She will discuss Russian and Chinese influence in the region, the impact of climate change, economic uncertainties after the pandemic and counter-narcotics efforts. The Ambassador will share her insights on efforts to address security challenges and to improve disaster preparedness. Chef will prepare a delicious buffet of Caribbean cuisine.