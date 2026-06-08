Women's Pro Baseball Leadoff Luncheon - July 31

Springfield Community Business Leader,

Be part of history as we officially welcome the inaugural season of the Women’s Pro Baseball League (WPBL) to Springfield!

The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes invite you to attend the 2026 Women’s Pro Baseball Leadoff Luncheon on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Springfield Convention Center.

This special event will serve as our community’s official welcome to the WPBL and celebrate the beginning of a groundbreaking new chapter in professional baseball. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and meet WPBL leadership, including the League Commissioner, league staff, coaches, and players who are helping make history during this inaugural season.

Whether you're a baseball fan, business leader, community supporter, or someone who wants to be part of this historic moment, we encourage you to join us for an inspiring afternoon celebrating the future of women's professional baseball.

Event Details

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: Crowne Plaza Springfield Convention Center

Individual Tickets: $96

Table of 8: $708

Reserve Your Seats Today!

Tickets are expected to sell quickly as we celebrate this landmark occasion. Secure your individual ticket or reserve a table for your organization, business, family, or group today.

Purchase Tickets Here:

https://lh1.glitnirticketing.com/lhticket/web/stadiumg_b_svgw.php?event_id=291&status_id=2&refresh=&refresh=1780671763

We look forward to welcoming you as we celebrate the launch of the Women’s Pro Baseball League and showcase Springfield’s role in this historic inaugural season.