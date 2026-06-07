Wild Cards! - June 26

For as long as our species has walked the earth, we have been storytellers and art makers. These ancient human traditions not only tie us to each other but also to our homes and our greater ecological communities. In a world that is rapidly changing, it is important, now more than ever, that we learn to recognize the names and stories of those we share our spaces with. In this workshop, participants will have an opportunity to explore the intersections of art, storytelling, and conservation, and practice connecting with their ecological neighborhood through the art making process. Kai Tomalin is an artist, conservationist, and storyteller whose work explores the role of the stories we tell about our homes, and the beings we share them with, can play in the preservation of those spaces. His work has taken him around the world, where field observation of wildlife shapes his practice. These aren’t just encounters, they are observations that carry forward the threads of the stories Kai weaves into his art.

