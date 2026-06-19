Walmart Hosts Cruisin' for a Miracle Car Show to Benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals - July 5

What: The Walmart Supercenter (1100 Lejune Drive in Springfield) is inviting the Springfield community to its Cruisin' for a Miracle Car Show on Sunday, July 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to raise funds in support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

This family-friendly event will bring together car enthusiasts, families, and community members for a day of classic cars, fundraising, and fun — all in support of local children receiving care through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Car enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their vehicles and show them off while supporting a great cause at the Cruisin' for a Miracle Car Show. Vehicle entry is a $20 donation, with awards and trophies presented to participating vehicles. The Springfield community is invited to attend, admire a variety of cars, and vote for their favorites in the People's Choice competition for just $1 per vote. The event will also feature raffles and prizes, food and refreshments, and activities for children and families. All proceeds from the event will directly support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, helping provide critical care, treatments, equipment, and services for children and families in need.

When: Sunday, July 5, 2026, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Walmart Supercenter, 1100 Lejune Drive, Springfield

