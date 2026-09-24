The Turnaway Play - Oct. 9 - 11

The Turnaway Play Comes to Springfield for Three Staged Readings

Local artists will perform the play inspired by The Turnaway Study Springfield, IL - September 22, 2026.

The Springfield Area Arts Council and a local independent theater group will present three staged readings of The Turnaway Play by Lesley Lisa Greene at First Presbyterian Church, 321 S. Seventh St., on October 9, 10, and 11. Each reading begins at 7 p.m. A panel discussion will follow the October 10 reading.

Inspired by the Turnaway Study, the play explores what happens when people are denied access to abortion. The study followed women who received or were denied abortions, examining the effects on their health, fi nances, and families. It was led by the playwright’s sister, Dr. Diana Greene Foster, a researcher and 2023 MacArthur Fellow. The play draws on the words and experiences of study participants and researchers. Through drama, humor, and audience participation, it brings the research into a conversation audiences can share. Staged readings have been presented in communities across the country.

“Research can tell us what happens when someone is denied an abortion. Theater asks us to spend time with the people behind those fi ndings—to hear their words, recognize their humor, and consider the choices they faced,” said Bella Szabo, executive director of the Springfi eld Area Arts Council. “That is a particular power of the arts: they make room for us to engage with diffi cult realities together. We hope these readings and the panel discussion give Springfield audiences a chance to listen, reflect, and talk.”

Details about the Springfield readings are available on the Arts Council’s website. To learn more about the play, visit theturnawayplay.com. Explore the national project at turnawayproject.org

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