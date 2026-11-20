The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Dec. 12
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Dec. 12
America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show comes to Maldaner's Restaurant in downtown Springfield with "Game Over." Enjoy dinner while a crime unfolds right at your table. The killer is hiding among the guests, and anyone could be a suspect, maybe even you! Question suspects, gather clues and work with the detective to crack the case. The top sleuth wins a prize. Show dates: Nov 21, Dec 5 and Dec 12 ("Game Over"); Jan 9 ("The Hollywood Hit").
Maldaner's Restaurant
$61.95
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Dinner Detective Springfield
(866) 496-0535
spi.info@thedinnerdetective.com
Maldaner's Restaurant
222 S 6th StSpringfield, Illinois 62701