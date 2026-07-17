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Story Walk on the Square - July 29

Story Walk on the Square - July 29

Enjoy a little trip around the Jacksonville square as you read a book with your preschool-elementary aged kids. 20 businesses have offered to put a page in their windows for the summer, so start reading July’s book, “Tales of the Dairy Godmother”, at the NW corner through July 31st.

Fill out the Story Walk on the Square form with questions for all ages and submit to be entered into the drawing.

This free kids’ activity is presented by Cass-Morgan Agriculture in the Classroom.

Come back in August for a new story each month.

Downtown Jacksonville
Free
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Downtown Jacksonville
Downtown Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Illinois 62650