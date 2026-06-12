Shakespeare in the Park - July 24

Bring your lawn chairs and picnics! Shakespeare in the Park is a free, family-friendly event that brings beloved Shakespeare classics and inspired plays to life in Enos Park. A suggested donation of $25 helps support future Shakespeare in the Park performances and other free arts programs offered by the Arts Council.

Now in its third year, Shakespeare in the Park will take a different approach than previous seasons. This year’s event will showcase Illinois playwright Kevin Purcell’s one-act play, Lincoln and Shakespeare, featuring acclaimed Carbondale actor Kim Curlee.

