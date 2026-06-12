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Shakespeare in the Park - July 24

Shakespeare in the Park - July 24

Bring your lawn chairs and picnics! Shakespeare in the Park is a free, family-friendly event that brings beloved Shakespeare classics and inspired plays to life in Enos Park. A suggested donation of $25 helps support future Shakespeare in the Park performances and other free arts programs offered by the Arts Council.
Now in its third year, Shakespeare in the Park will take a different approach than previous seasons. This year’s event will showcase Illinois playwright Kevin Purcell’s one-act play, Lincoln and Shakespeare, featuring acclaimed Carbondale actor Kim Curlee.

Enos Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Springfield Area Arts Council
217-753-3519
director@springfieldartsco.org
https://springfieldartsco.org/
Enos Park
1000 N 7th Street
Springfield, Illinois 62711