RISE Trivia Night - June 25

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of friendly competition, laughter, and community connection at the RISE Trivia Night!

Join us for a high-energy night where teams will go head-to-head across a variety of fun and challenging trivia categories. Whether you’re a pop culture pro, history buff, or just in it for the fun, there’s something for everyone!

Gather your friends, coworkers, or fellow RISE supporters of all ages and form a team—or register on your own to be placed on one! Along with exciting trivia rounds, guests can enjoy great company and the chance to win awesome prizes throughout the night.

This is more than just trivia—it’s an opportunity to connect, compete, and support the mission of RISE while having an amazing time.

Prizes include:

1st place team: $150

2nd place team: $100

3rd place team: $50

Drinks will be available through the cash bar at the event and all attendees are welcome to bring snacks. Pizza will also be available for purchase!

Don’t miss out on one of the most entertaining nights of the year! Mark your calendar, bring your best trivia game, and get ready for a night you won’t forget.