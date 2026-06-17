Pawnee Community Blood Drive - June 22
Pawnee Community Blood Drive - June 22
Pawnee is hosting a Community Blood Drive sponsored by Pawnee Fire Department on Monday 6/22 from 2:30-6:30pm at the Fire Department at 711 8th St on our ImpactLife Donor Bus. Appointments are requested. Please call ImpactLife to schedule at 800-747-5401.
Successful donors will get an ImpactLife Donor Reward of their choice: EGift Card with lots of great redemption options, donation to charity or bonus points to use in our online Donor Rewards Store.
Pawnee Fire Department
Free
02:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
ImpactLife
Pawnee Fire Department
711 8th StPawnee, Illinois 62558