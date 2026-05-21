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Make A Noise Ensemble concert - April 30

Make A Noise Ensemble concert - April 30

Come see UIS Students and faculty, along with members of the Springfield community perform contemporary and experimental music including a World Premiere of a piece composed collaboratively by all the members of the Ensemble! This concert is FREE!

University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Polly Roesch Music Room, VPA 33
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

New Music Springfield/UIS Music Program
217-206-6240
music@uis.edu
https://www.uis.edu/music
University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Polly Roesch Music Room, VPA 33
One University Plaza, VPA 62
Springfield, Illinois 62703
217-206-6240
music@uis.edu
https://www.uis.edu/music/resources/music-facilities