Make A Noise Ensemble concert - April 30
Make A Noise Ensemble concert - April 30
Come see UIS Students and faculty, along with members of the Springfield community perform contemporary and experimental music including a World Premiere of a piece composed collaboratively by all the members of the Ensemble! This concert is FREE!
University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Polly Roesch Music Room, VPA 33
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
New Music Springfield/UIS Music Program
217-206-6240
music@uis.edu
University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Polly Roesch Music Room, VPA 33
One University Plaza, VPA 62Springfield, Illinois 62703
217-206-6240
music@uis.edu