Limb Loss & Limb Difference Activity Day - Oct. 10

Hanger Clinic and Springfield Clinic providers invite all individuals with limb loss or limb difference to join us for a day of fun and community! Enjoy activities like running, biking, rock wall climbing, painting, yoga and more. Prosthetists, physicians, chiropractors and physical and occupational therapists will be on-site to provide support and services.

This will be an empowering day full of new things to try and new hobbies to explore.

“As a local prosthetic care provider in the Springfield community, we know how critical finding ways to adapt hobbies and sports is for our patients’ holistic well-being,” said Hanger Clinic’s Chad Knapp, CPO. “Events like this are also critical in helping amputees connect with their community and find peer support.”

This event began thanks to the collaborative efforts of Chad Knapp and Dr. Gary Stover. Their vision was to offer a local opportunity for learning, peer support, inspiration and the chance to discover the power of shared experiences. Springfield Clinic and Hanger Clinic have partnered locally for four years and continue to work together to empower people in the community with greater knowledge and access to the resources they need to improve their lives.

Our hope is that you leave today feeling energized and hopeful about the activities you can participate in moving forward—opening your eyes to new ways of facing and overcoming the obstacles life has placed in your path.