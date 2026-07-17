Land of Stories: An Afterhours Series - July 30

Step into a world of stories with Land of Stories, the Illinois State Museum’s America 250 exhibition, and a new recurring after-hours series celebrating the art of storytelling. Imagine pulling up a chair around a campfire or family table, where stories are exchanged, memories are shared, and everyone has something to contribute. Here, you'll experience that same sense of connection through a vibrant mix of storytellers, each sharing their own traditions, perspectives, and experiences.

On Thursday, July 30, join us for Land of Stories: Singer-Songwriter Night, featuring performances by Rick Greer and Tom Irwin. Discover how stories become songs, hear where these artists find inspiration, and enjoy an evening of live music.