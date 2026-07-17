Land of Stories: An Afterhours Series - July 30
Land of Stories: An Afterhours Series - July 30
Step into a world of stories with Land of Stories, the Illinois State Museum’s America 250 exhibition, and a new recurring after-hours series celebrating the art of storytelling. Imagine pulling up a chair around a campfire or family table, where stories are exchanged, memories are shared, and everyone has something to contribute. Here, you'll experience that same sense of connection through a vibrant mix of storytellers, each sharing their own traditions, perspectives, and experiences.
On Thursday, July 30, join us for Land of Stories: Singer-Songwriter Night, featuring performances by Rick Greer and Tom Irwin. Discover how stories become songs, hear where these artists find inspiration, and enjoy an evening of live music.
Illinois State Museum
Free
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Illinois State Museum
502 S Spring StreetSpringfield , Illinois