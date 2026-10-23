HISTORY This Week: Live Podcast Recording with Lincoln historian Jonathan W. White and host Sally Helm - Nov. 6

HISTORY This Week, the official podcast of the History Channel, is leaving the studio and hitting the road for a special live recording of the podcast at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and you’re invited to be a part of an audio series that brings the past to life in a way that feels urgent, intimate, and unforgettable.

Lincoln historian Jonathan W. White will join HISTORY This Week host Sally Helm at the ALPLM for a wide-ranging conversation on presidential executive powers, including Lincoln’s suspension of habeas corpus and his Emancipation Proclamation. The president’s executive authority, and its potential abuse, has remained a topic of heated debate from George Washington’s day right through to the 21st century. The audience will get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this popular podcast and can take part themselves during a Q&A with White and Helm.

White, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, is the author or editor of 22 books about Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War, and the U.S. Constitution. They include A House Built by Slaves, Measuring the Man, and the upcoming Why Lincoln: Preserving an American Legacy. White will sign copies of his books after the program. Why Lincoln will be available for purchase the night of the program or you may order a copy in advance when you reserve your seats.

This special live podcast recording will take place on Friday, November 6, 2026, in the ALPLM Union Theater. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. This program is free to attend but advance registration is required.

SPECIAL BONUS FOR GUESTS: Lincoln's handwritten Gettysburg Address will also be on display! Don't miss this rare opportunity to see one of only five known copies written in Lincoln's own hand.

HISTORY This Week is a production of Back Pocket Studios in partnership with the History Channel.