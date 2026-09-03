Free Meal and Produce - Sep 12
Free Meal and Produce - Sep 12
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL is sharing a free meal and produce in the Commons area of First Presbyterian Church. Enter from the parking lot entrance on Capitol Avenue or through the Peace Garden entrance on 7th Street.
Clothing and harm reduction supplies will be shared with whomever wants them. All are welcome.
First Presbyterian Church (Cook/Diller Lounge)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
First Presbyterian Church (Cook/Diller Lounge)
321 S 7th StSpringfield, Illinois 62701
217-528-4311
mail@LincolnsChurch.org