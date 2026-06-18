County Fair & Horse Racing Day - Aug. 13 - 14

This is the official start of the fair! Gates open at 7:00 a.m.

More than 70 county fair queens and 105 fairs and expositions from across the state are represented at the fair. It is also the first day of harness racing at the fair’s one-mile dirt track, which is the fastest in the world. The first day of the fair also features the twilight annual Twilight Parade which starts at 5:30 p.m. from Lincoln Park.

Highlights

State Fair Ribbon Cutting

$3.00 Carnival Rides

Twilight Parade

Harness Racing (Grandstand)

Beef Cattle Show, Poultry Shows

Society Horse Show

Arena Event

Wooten rodeo Company

Thursday, August 13, 2026 7:30 PM

Show starts at 7:30 pm

Gates open 1 hour prior to the show

Illinois State Fair Rodeo

presented by Wooten Rodeo Co.

$10.00 Adult / $5.00 Child

Fair Admission is NOT included with event ticket. This is a General Admission seating event.

