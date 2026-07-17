Chamber Golf Outing - July 27
Chamber Golf Outing - July 27
Grab your golf clubs and come on out to K’s Creek for the Chamber Golf Outing on July 27 at 4:00 PM.
The cost is $70/player which includes your round of golf, a cart, dinner, 2 beverage tickets.
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K's Creek Golf Course
$70/player which includes your round of golf, a cart, dinner, 2 beverage tickets
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
K's Creek Golf Course
1265 Sandusky RoadJacksonville, Illinois 62650