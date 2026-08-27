Celebrating Constitution Day 2026 - Sept. 17

In recognizing Constitution Day, the Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL) is partnering with the Performing Arts Center (PAC) for their production of What The Constitution Means To Me. The performance on Constitution Day, September 17th, will convene a panel discussion to follow, which will include Dr. Lindsey Cormack who visited Springfield last year to discuss her book How to Raise a Citizen. We invite friends and partners of CSPL to use this code to purchase tickets during this pre-sale time period. You will not want to miss this event!

What does the Constitution mean to you? The Constitution isn’t just history—it’s personal. Part memoir, part history lesson, and part lively conversation, What the Constitution Means to Me brings America’s founding document to life in unexpected ways. Funny, moving, and engaging, it’s theatre that sparks conversation long after the curtain falls.

Playwright Heidi Schreck’s boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Presented by: UIS Performing Arts Center in partnership with the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership

What the Constitution Means to Me is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.