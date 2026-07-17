Back-to-School Bash Providing Free Clothing, Shoes, Resources, and Family Support - Aug. 1

MADE WRIGHT INC. is proud to announce the Cash Cares Project: Save the Date! Back-to-School Bash, a free community event dedicated to helping local youth begin the school year with confidence.

The event will take place:

Saturday, August 1, 2026

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Westminster Presbyterian Church

533 S. Walnut Street

Springfield, IL 62704

This annual community celebration will provide underserved students and families with:

Free clothing

Free shoes (while supplies last)

Community resources

Local nonprofit organizations

Community vendors

Free food and drinks

Family-friendly activities

The Cash Cares Project was created to remove barriers that prevent children from starting school prepared and confident while connecting families to valuable community resources.

"We believe every child deserves the opportunity to start the school year feeling confident and equipped for success," said Tia Mahr, Executive Director of MADE WRIGHT INC. "This event is about more than clothing and shoes it's about restoring hope, bringing our community together, and investing in our youth."

The event is free and open to the public.

Families are encouraged to arrive early as clothing and shoes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

This year's event is made possible through the generosity of community sponsors including:

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Love NYNE

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

The Taco Joint

Additional community partners committed to helping local youth thrive.

Community Partners Needed

MADE WRIGHT INC. is still welcoming:

Community resource organizations

Volunteers

Clothing donations

Financial supporters

Organizations interested in participating are encouraged to contact MADE WRIGHT INC.

About MADE WRIGHT INC.

MADE WRIGHT INC. is a Springfield-based nonprofit organization dedicated to building a poverty-free future by empowering underserved youth through education, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, mentoring, and community engagement.