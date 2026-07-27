Back to School Bash - Aug. 1

Anyone who thinks learning is boring clearly hasn’t been to the ALPLM’s Back to School Bash! Join our education team and community partners in Union Square Park for a fun filled, hands-on day of games and learning as we get pumped to start the upcoming school year.

Free haircuts for students by the University of Spa & Cosmetology Arts • Hands-on activities • Conservation and recycling activities • Interactive animal experiences from the Henson Robinson Zoo • Special visits from first responders • Safety education for youth and adult * Explore a fire truck, police car, and EMT Ambulance!

Plus, kids can interact with Foam and Flight Bubble Parties for an unforgettable celebration of joy, inclusion, and boundless entertainment – including their incredible “kid in a bubble!”

The StoneLion Puppet Theatre will bring the magic of world-class puppet shows to this year’s Back to School Bash! StoneLion Puppet shows are fresh, original and educational with tours throughout the Midwest, the United States and beyond!

And come hungry for the Lazy Laker food truck!

This FREE event will be offered, rain or shine; in case of inclement weather, all activities will be moved into the Library across the street.