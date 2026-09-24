An Inconvenient Widow: Mary Todd Lincoln - A Conversation with Lois Romano and NPR Illinois' Randy Eccles - Oct. 1

Supporters of NPR Illinois and Team Lincoln – the official membership program of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum – invite you to join award-winning journalist and author Lois Romano for a conversation with NPR Illinois’ Randy Eccles about Romano's latest book, An Inconvenient Widow: The Torment, Trial, and Triumph of Mary Todd Lincoln.

Drawing on years of research, Romano and Eccles will focus on her conclusions about Mary Lincoln’s life, the many tragedies she lived through and the toll that took on her mental health. She’ll also discuss the laws that allowed Mary Lincoln’s son, Robert, to have her committed to an asylum for several months in 1875.

This special program will happen on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in Union Theater at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. This program is free to attend but advance registration is required.

A book signing with Lois Romano will follow the discussion. You’ll have an opportunity to purchase her book and have it signed. You may also purchase a book in advance of the program when you register online, and it will be held for you.