2026 Great Race kicks off in Springfield - June 20

Save the date!! The 2026 Great Race starts in Springfield Illinois this year traveling Route 66 all the way to Pasadena California.

The Great Race is an antique, vintage, and collector car competitive controlled-speed endurance road rally on public highways. It is not a test of top speed. It is a test of a driver/navigator teams ability to follow precise course instructions and the cars ability to endure on a cross-country trip. The course instructions require the competing teams to drive at or below the posted speed limits at all times.

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Street Closures 6am-3pm

6th Street between Capitol and Jefferson

Monroe Street between 5th and 7th

Washington between 5th and 7th for local car club cruise-in vehicles

Adams Street between 6th and 7th

Schedule

8:30am Parc Ferme Open - Cars rolling into position and parked for the starting kick-off

11:15am Great Race Start Ceremony – Promptly at 11:15am

(Located under the inflatable GR Arch on 6th Street between Washington and Jefferson. Includes flag ceremony, national anthem, address from dignitaries, and Abe & Mary)

11:30am First car departs

1:30pm Last car departs

2:00pm Area cleared