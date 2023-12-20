Cass Co. Sheriff gives update on murders

The Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn said the following details are likely the last press released from his office regarding the murders that occurred December 14.

Autopsies performed Monday, December 18, 2023 resulted in the following:

Christina Bell, 53, of Ashland died Thursday, December 14 in Ashland, IL. Preliminary autopsy findings suggest that, Christina Bell, died from gunshot wounds.

Autumn Bell, 19, of Ashland and her unborn child died Thursday, December 14 in Philadelphia(Ashland), IL. Preliminary autopsy findings suggest that, Autumn Bell, died from a gunshot wound.

Alaria Bell, 16, of Ashland died Thursday, December 14 in Ashland, IL. Preliminary autopsy findings suggest that, Alaria Bell, died from gunshot wounds.

The only surviving victim from these heinous acts is, Brien Pena, 20 years of age. Mr. Pena is currently in the ICU at an area hospital.

"Please continue to offer prayers and support for the victims and their families and friends. Always remember the deceased victims and living victim. If help is needed always reach out as there are resources available for those that need it during these times," Ohrn wrote.

The suspect, Ronald Cobren, 62, of Ashland, was found dead of what was determined a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Jacksonville.

