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From remote classes to real stories: Tess Peterson’s early media journey

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published March 30, 2026 at 12:20 PM CDT
Tess Peterson headshot
Tess Peterson
Tess Peterson

Springfield native Tess Peterson is carving her own path in journalism—one shaped by adaptability, curiosity, and connection. A graduate of Arizona State University, Tess completed her mass communications degree remotely during COVID-19, an experience she says offered unexpected benefits. From connecting with classmates around the world to building more personal relationships with professors via Zoom, online learning gave her both flexibility and global perspective.

Before ASU, Tess attended Lincoln Land Community College, where she discovered her passion for storytelling through the student newspaper. That hands-on experience sparked her love for interviewing, writing, and engaging with her community—skills she continued to refine independently when competitive programs limited access at ASU.

Outside the classroom, Tess has embraced podcasting, helping promote a Chicago-based show focused on mental health and relationships. She’s seen firsthand how digital platforms open doors for storytelling, networking, and audience-building in ways traditional media once restricted. Her advice for aspiring creators: find your niche, set realistic goals, and stay authentic.

Deeply rooted in Springfield, Tess is also passionate about highlighting local stories and businesses, especially as downtown continues to grow. Whether she’s biking local trails, supporting small cafés, or building her journalism portfolio, she remains committed to amplifying voices and experiences around her.

Looking ahead, Tess hopes to work as an independent journalist or join a media organization—continuing to tell meaningful stories, one connection at a time.

Transcript pending.
Tags
Arts & Life mediacareer development
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles enjoys talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
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