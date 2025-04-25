The Central Illinois Foodbank makes lives richer through nutritious foods despite funding uncertainties
Pam Molitoris is the executive director of the Central Illinois Foodbank. She spoke to Community Voices about her journey into the nonprofit realm, how the foodbank is adapting to provide for the community, and initiatives like their mobile kitchen cart, which teaches community members how to cook. She also addresses concerns surrounding cuts to local food programs and leaves a message for the community to come together during uncertain times. Find more information about the Central Illinois Foodbank here.