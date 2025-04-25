© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Central Illinois Foodbank makes lives richer through nutritious foods despite funding uncertainties

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published April 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Pam Molitoris speaks with volunteers at a Central Illinois Foodbank food distribution.
Central Illinois Foodbank
Pam Molitoris speaks with volunteers at a Central Illinois Foodbank food distribution.

Pam Molitoris is the executive director of the Central Illinois Foodbank. She spoke to Community Voices about her journey into the nonprofit realm, how the foodbank is adapting to provide for the community, and initiatives like their mobile kitchen cart, which teaches community members how to cook. She also addresses concerns surrounding cuts to local food programs and leaves a message for the community to come together during uncertain times. Find more information about the Central Illinois Foodbank here.
Arts & Life Central Illinois Foodbank
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
