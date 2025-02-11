© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Who done it? Chatham Library celebrates 25 years of murder mysteries

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published February 11, 2025 at 1:50 PM CST
Amy and Ryan Byers
Vanessa Ferguson
Amy and Ryan Byers

The Chatham Area Public Library hosts an annual murder mystery fundraiser, and this March marks the 25th time there’s been a murder in the library. Library Director Amy Byers and playwright Ryan Byers spoke to Community Voices about the fundraiser and how it helps contribute to the programming provided at the library. Ryan Byers also shared how he writes a zany, original script each year.

The murder mystery will take place at 7 p.m. on March 14-15 at the Chatham Area Public Library. For more information or for tickets visit: https://www.chathamlib.org/murder-mystery
Arts & Life Chatham Area Public Library
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
