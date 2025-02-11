Who done it? Chatham Library celebrates 25 years of murder mysteries

The Chatham Area Public Library hosts an annual murder mystery fundraiser, and this March marks the 25th time there’s been a murder in the library. Library Director Amy Byers and playwright Ryan Byers spoke to Community Voices about the fundraiser and how it helps contribute to the programming provided at the library. Ryan Byers also shared how he writes a zany, original script each year.

The murder mystery will take place at 7 p.m. on March 14-15 at the Chatham Area Public Library. For more information or for tickets visit: https://www.chathamlib.org/murder-mystery