New Philadelphia holds legacy of entrepreneurship and resilience

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published January 24, 2025 at 3:59 PM CST
Brian Mitchell and Gerald McWorter
Vanessa Ferguson
Brian Mitchell and Gerald McWorter

Looking at the land known as New Philadelphia, it may be difficult to image its once thriving community. However, the land is an important part of Illinois history. It became part of the national park service in 2022, as it holds the legacy of Free Frank McWorter, who was born into slavery but managed to purchase freedom for himself and his family. Interim President of the New Philadelphia Association Gerald McWorter and incoming board member Brian Mitchell spoke to Community Voices about New Philadelphia, its founder and what’s in store for the national park.
