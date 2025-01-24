© 2025 NPR Illinois
Brothers Matthew and Mark Jacob explain the surprising origins of the Harlem Globetrotters in Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published January 24, 2025 at 2:45 PM CST
Matthew and Mark Jacob at the ALPLM.
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Matthew and Mark Jacob at the ALPLM.

While many might think the Harlem Globetrotters hail from New York, their roots actually belong to Chicago’s South Side. The team was founded by Jewish immigrant Abe Saperstein, a man whose incredible foresight led to a shake up in the world of sports and a legacy enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Matthew and Mark Jacob, brothers and authors of the book “Globetrotter: How Abe Saperstein Shook Up the World of Sports,” spoke to a crowd at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in January about Saperstein and his instrumental role in basketball and baseball.

Arts & Life Illinois history
