Brothers Matthew and Mark Jacob explain the surprising origins of the Harlem Globetrotters in Illinois
While many might think the Harlem Globetrotters hail from New York, their roots actually belong to Chicago’s South Side. The team was founded by Jewish immigrant Abe Saperstein, a man whose incredible foresight led to a shake up in the world of sports and a legacy enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Matthew and Mark Jacob, brothers and authors of the book “Globetrotter: How Abe Saperstein Shook Up the World of Sports,” spoke to a crowd at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in January about Saperstein and his instrumental role in basketball and baseball.