Waxwell Weckman and a bass quintet eminate from Springfield's Max Beckman

Max Beckman talks about his appearance at UIS Date Night and his music with Waxwell Weckman and others. For the Sept. 13 Date Night event, features an electric bass quintet in a way you might not imagine.

From his bio for the event: Springfield native Max Beckman started playing violin at the age of three at the Fleming Academy of Performing Arts. He went on to study saxophone in middle school and later fell in love with the bass guitar and studied double bass with Illinois Symphony Orchestra member Andrew Tinge. After spending his senior year of high school at Interlochen Arts Academy, he then studied at DePaul University’s School of Music under Kelly Sill and others. He has played with Bob James, Shelly Berg, Aaron Johnson, and at the Monterey Next Gen Jazz Festival. Max has toured and performed shows with Axis Sova, Woongi, Lamp, Fluer De Lune, Sean Green, Charles Gorzinski, Flux Bikes, Marquis Hill, Baron Von Something, Options, Sen Morimoto Northbrook Symphony, Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago, the Recycled Orchestra, Ilya Kaler, and Robert Chen.