The Faith Coalition for the Common Good brings together different communities within Springfield and beyond

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 27, 2024 at 4:07 PM CDT
The Faith Coalition for the Common Good logo.
The Faith Coalition for the Common Good Facebook page.

The Faith Coalition for the Common Good is a non-profit with 35 institutional members that include faith congregations, nonprofit, and union labor organizations. They come together to address the injustices of racism and poverty in Springfield and Central Illinois. The Executive Director of the Faith Coalition Tyshianna Bankhead along with Dr. Brandon Derman, Environmental Justice Taskforce Chair, spoke to Community Voices about the mission of the Faith Coalition, inequities in the community, and issues surrounding rent in the state of Illinois. They also discuss their upcoming spring Gala on April 11.
