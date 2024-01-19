© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Mary Kate Smith reflects back on her experience with the arts

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published January 19, 2024 at 11:36 AM CST
Mary Kate Smith
Photo courtesy of Mary Kate Smith
Mary Kate Smith

Mary Kate Smith is a local voice teacher, actress, singer and more. She also owns The Studio on the Square in Petersburg, Ill. where they offer a variety of lessons and classes. Mary Kate spoke to Community Voices about her journey with theatre and music, her experiences in Chicago and L.A. and the success of The Studio on the Square. She also talked about some of the most rewarding productions she's been a part of at the Springfield Muni Opera.
Petersburg IL
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
