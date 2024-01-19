Mary Kate Smith reflects back on her experience with the arts
Mary Kate Smith is a local voice teacher, actress, singer and more. She also owns The Studio on the Square in Petersburg, Ill. where they offer a variety of lessons and classes. Mary Kate spoke to Community Voices about her journey with theatre and music, her experiences in Chicago and L.A. and the success of The Studio on the Square. She also talked about some of the most rewarding productions she's been a part of at the Springfield Muni Opera.