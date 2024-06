Courtney Blankenship is a Petersburg resident hosting an upcoming workshop at 1st and 3rd Boutique and Wine Bar on Saturday, June 22, entitled “There is Power in Asking for What You Want.” She spoke to Community Voices about her experience as a life coach, as well as her background in music business.

