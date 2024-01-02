Nightsounds Jazz: Favorite Albums of 2023

A few of the many, many great jazz records out there. I say it weekly and every year – there is so much good music out there. Keep exploring.

Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra “Gennett Suite”

Bringing light to the unheralded history of Gennett Records, piano company and the history of recorded music……the Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra has recorded a lovely album and focused an overdue historical spotlight on a small Richmond, Indiana recording company and studio.

Other reviewers have used terms like ‘majestic’ to describe this Indianapolis institution. B-WJO is THE consummate professional big band, and herein they highlight foundational music from King Oliver to Hoagy Carmichael – providing 21st century updates

This is not an all-out ‘swing’ band. It is a polished and skillful jazz orchestra. Subtle sophistication and inventive arrangements carry this fine outing and burnish almost century old touchstones for this decade.

Ingrid Laubrock “Last Quiet Place”

Again, gender is not the issue – Laubrock, German-born but now Brooklyn based, is a studied and experimental saxophone sophisticate; compositionally adventurous and blows with an astute prowess on soprano and tenor. These are long, unfurling set pieces for lots of sonic exploration for both the leader and guest guitarist Brandon Seabrook.

This latest release runs the gamut from calming to careening disruption and it is not for a fan of straight-ahead jazz. I am attracted to this for its daredevil freedom and loosely held together playing – which is top notch up and down – including the languorous or fractious saxophone of Ms. Laubrock.

Sara Caswell “Way to You”

Sara Caswell is one of those unsung, rare artists who swim the currents of both classical and jazz; winning Grammys along the way. And this release will NOT appeal to many jazz fans. It is not wide open or an improvisor’s showcase, as much as it is atmospheric, structured, with bursts of free-blowing by superb musicians.

There is a reserved, haunting, classically influenced beauty to the proceedings. Add vibraphonist Chris Dingman (a personal favorite) to Caswell’s refined, tasteful, yet, in my book, excellent and lightly free soloing. with great compositional choices like Brazilian legend Egberto Gismonti's peppy "7 Aneis," and "South Shore," by personal favorite Australian trumpeter Nadje Noordhuis This record for me is contemplative and soothing, with moments of up-tempo frolicking.

Jim Snidero “Far Far Away”

Crooning, sumptuous sweet saxophone from Jim Snidero; here teamed with the Zelig of jazz guitarists these days – Kurt Rosenwinkel, proves a very potent duo. For this recording, Rosenwinkel’s tone is contemporary and has a bit more bite than the participating traditional players.

Snidero, as I’ve come to know over the past couple of years, is one of those artists who can imbue standards with an invigoration and respect simultaneously- rendering chestnuts like “It Might as Well be Spring” and McCoy Tyner’s “Search for Peace”, if not reconstructed, at least honestly felt and made as comfortable as a soft cardigan.

And the rhythm section is unimpeachable- Orrin Evans on piano; Peter Washington on bass and Joe Farnsworth on drums – a team of consummate supporters and cajolers.

Artemis “In Real Time”

Down to a coalesced sextet for this record, this accomplished aggregation of jazz practitioners is, as has been noted in the national jazz press, an intuitive and exciting ’band’ – no longer a one-off studio project. This sounds like a group that enjoys its compositional choices and each members contributions.

Nightsounds Jazz played and played the original “Lights Away from Home” and Artemis’s treatment of Lyle May’s “Slink” swaps synthesizers for the organic contemporary jazz acoustic instrumentation. Throw in Rene Rosnes leadership on keys and the propulsive and subtly rambunctious drumming of the underrated Allison Miller and you have relaxed, classy listening.

And the use of varied instrumentation; flute or Fender Rhodes, lend subtle changes in the textures and sound. And the compact trumpet/sax front line and lithe and instinctual piano/bass/drums core is resonant of past post-bop jazz masters and yet fresh and engaging.

Also Noted: Great Jazz Recordings of 2023 that I know you will enjoy:

Pat Metheny “Dreambox”

Daniel Hersog “Open Spaces”

Matthew Halsall “An Everchanging View”

Emma Rawicz “Chroma”

Zoe Rahman “Color of Sound”

Linda May Han Oh “The Glass Hours”

Steven Feifke “Catalyst”

Joshua Redman “Where Are We”

Wolfgang Muthspiel “Dance of the Elders”