Moving Pillsbury Forward provides healing for community with stories, artifacts and art exhibits
1 of 12 — thumbnail_IMG_5760.jpg
Art installation at Pillsbury plant.
Vanessa Ferguson
2 of 12 — thumbnail_IMG_5763.jpg
Graffiti at Pillsbury plant.
Vanessa Ferguson
3 of 12 — thumbnail_IMG_5745.jpg
Graffiti at Pillsbury plant.
Vanessa Ferguson
4 of 12 — thumbnail_IMG_5743.jpg
Graffiti on factory doors at Pillsbury plant.
Vanessa Ferguson
5 of 12 — thumbnail_IMG_5783.jpg
Art installation at former Pillsbury plant.
Vanessa Ferguson
6 of 12 — thumbnail_IMG_5663.jpg
Pillsbury sign hangs outside the entrance to the former Pillsbury plant.
Vanessa Ferguson
7 of 12 — thumbnail_IMG_5666.jpg
Moving Pillsbury Forward featured artifacts from the factory at one of its tours.
Vanessa Ferguson
8 of 12 — thumbnail_IMG_5700.jpg
Moving Pillsbury Forward featured artifacts from the factory at one of its tours.
Vanessa Ferguson
9 of 12 — thumbnail_IMG_5733.jpg
Visitors enjoyed the nighttime tour which cast large shadows upon the abandoned factory.
Vanessa Ferguson
10 of 12 — thumbnail_IMG_5735.jpg
Attendees of the nighttime tour were greeted by a food truck and a place to eat as they began the tour.
Vanessa Ferguson
11 of 12 — thumbnail_IMG_5777.jpg
Clues to how the factory functioned were found along the tour.
Vanessa Ferguson
12 of 12 — Warehouse #4 Demo Jan 2023.jpg
Demolition at Pillsbury plant in January of 2023.
Benjamin Halpern
The former Pillsbury plant in Springfield has been a sore spot for residents for many years. President of Moving Pillsbury Forward, Chris Richmond, spoke to Community Voices about the plans for the future as well as the stories he’s collected from former factory workers and their families. He also explained how the organization has helped the community heal by providing walk throughs of the property and an art exhibit that attracted more than a thousand visitors.