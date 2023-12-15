© 2023 NPR Illinois
Moving Pillsbury Forward provides healing for community with stories, artifacts and art exhibits

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published December 15, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST
The former Pillsbury plant in Springfield has been a sore spot for residents for many years. President of Moving Pillsbury Forward, Chris Richmond, spoke to Community Voices about the plans for the future as well as the stories he’s collected from former factory workers and their families. He also explained how the organization has helped the community heal by providing walk throughs of the property and an art exhibit that attracted more than a thousand visitors.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
