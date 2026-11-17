The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown will detonate degraded lead azide at around noon on Friday, Nov. 20.

Plant officials say the detonation will create an air plume. The plant's modeling predicts the possibility of elevated levels of lead particles in the air in an area up to 20 miles wide stretching from Burlington to well north of the Quad Cities.

Some lead particles could also end up on the ground in an area up to 10 miles wide stretching from near Burlington to north of Wapello and New Boston.

The maps will be updated at this website 48 hours in advance of the detonation, and then six hours in advance and every hour after until the detonation. The maps can be found online.

Here are the current maps, courtesy of the U.S. Army:

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The U.S. Army will issue a final estimate of the affected areas after the detonation is completed.

For those within the potential areas, the Army recommends for Friday:

Consider avoiding the affected area.

If you are inside of the affected areas, avoid outdoor air by staying indoors.

Keep windows and doors closed.

If it is safe to do so, set heating and cooling systems to "recirculate" to minimize outdoor air exposure and maximize indoor air filtration until the plume passes by your community.

Avoid unnecessary travel through impacted areas.

After the Army determines the air exposure period has ended, consider cleaning indoor and outdoor surfaces such as play surfaces for children and windowsills.

If your car was parked outside, consider washing your car at a car wash to minimize your contact with potentially exposed surfaces.

The EPA has more information online about lead and about actions you can take to protect you and your family from potential exposures to lead.

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